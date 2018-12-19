Mkhwebane finds Sedgars paid for Mbalula's Dubai trip

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made the announcement at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has ruled against former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula that a sporting supplier did pay for his R680,000 holiday to Dubai.

Mkhwebane made the announcement at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News revealed a year ago that sporting goods supplier Sedgars funded the family holiday.

