Bo-Kaap Civic Association hails court victory in battle against developer
Bo-Kaap residents have more time now to protest against construction vehicles in the area, should they choose to do so.
Residents were in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday in a matter against property developers, Blok.
Last month, the developer obtained a court interdict against residents in an attempt to stop them blocking the transportation of a crane to a construction site.
The residents' lawyer Nashreen Talip explains there are two matters running concurrently - the interdict and an application for the court to review the sale of the Lion Street property where Blok intends building an apartment complex.
"They have given us the undertaking that they will not be moving the crane without giving us 72 hours notice, not taking away the right to protest by any of the respondents either and we will then be bringing a review application that will run parallel with this application."
Bo-Kaap Civic Association's Osman Shaboodien says this is a small victory for residents.
"Before they never really used to give us notice that they were bringing in the crane, it was a matter of bringing in the crane and getting everyone else out of the way. I think one of the things that did come to our rescue, is that we have 72 hours to come to court and say we don't want it."
