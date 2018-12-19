Application to withdraw bail against alleged wife killer Rob Packham underway

The State claims Packham has since contacted his mistress's close friend, apparently in an attempt to communicate with his lover who is a State witness.

CAPE TOWN - An application to withdraw bail in the case against alleged wife killer Rob Packham is underway in the Western Cape High Court.



Investigating Officer Ivan Sonnenberg has been called to the witness stand to testify how the businessman allegedly breached his bail conditions for a second time.

It's alleged he contacted a State witness and he was subsequently re-arrested. Packham's accused of murdering his wife Gill.

Sonnenberg testified how the Constantia businessman breached his bail conditions for a second time.

After he was re-arrested in September, the court ordered the accused to hand over all his electronic devices to his lawyer as part of a new set of strict bail conditions.

The State claims Packham has since contacted his mistress's close friend, apparently in an attempt to communicate with his lover who is a State witness.

Sonnenberg has told the court about a letter and text message, believed to have been sent by Packham to their mutual friend.

However, defence attorney Ben Mathewson has argued the State has no solid evidence to prove Packham was in possession of an electronic device or that the message and letter had been authored by him.

