Alex police accused of helping locals force foreign nationals from RDP homes

The foreigners claim they were sold RDP houses and are now being forced to move out without being reimbursed.

FILE: Alexandra Police Station in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
FILE: Alexandra Police Station in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Foreign nationals in Alexandra have accused police of siding with locals after they were attacked and forcibly removed from their RDP houses.

They say they have been under siege for a week and police have not been helpful.

The foreigners claim that they were sold RDP houses and are now being forced to move out without being reimbursed.

They claim that one Zimbabwean was killed and several injured during these attacks.

Police have denied those claims, saying that they have opened three cases related to the evictions.

Despite that, one man insists that police have been of little help in the situation.

“They’re attacking Zimbabwean people and Mozambican people. They’re thrown out if they find you own a house. Sometimes when we go to the police to report the matter, the police appear to be on their side.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

