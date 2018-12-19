AfriForum: 'Arrest warrant issued for Grace Mugabe over assault of SA model'
In July, AfriForum won a High Court application to review and set aside the government’s decision to grant Mugabe diplomatic immunity.
PRETORIA - Lobby group AfriForum has announced that an arrest warrant has been issued against former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe for the alleged assault of South African model Gabriella Engels.
Mugabe allegedly assaulted Engels at a hotel in August last year. She claimed that she was acting in self-defence.
JUST IN #Afriforum lobby group Afriforum has announced that an arrest warrant has been issued against former Zimbabwean first last Grace Mugabe for her alleged assault of SA model Gabriella Engels. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 19, 2018
AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel says after their successful High Court application, the matter was referred to the police for investigation.
"Police investigated the matter and we can report now that a warrant of arrest has been issued for Grace Mugabe so it seems that justice is going to take place and I also want to thank Advocate Gerrie Nel and his team for playing a huge role to get this matter to this point where there can be justice for Gabriella Engels."
It is understood that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has informed Engels of its decision.
It is, however, unclear at this stage what steps will be taken to ensure that Grace Mugabe appears in court.
