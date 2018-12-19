1 dead in car crash near Beaufort West

A mother in her early 40s has been killed in a car crash on the N1 highway near Beaufort West.

CAPE TOWN - A mother in her early 40s has been killed in a car crash on the N1 highway near Beaufort West.

Her husband and daughters were injured when their car overturned.

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Daniels: "Two sisters, aged 8 and 14, as well as their father, in his early 40s, were rushed to Beaufort West Provincial Hospital with severe head and back injuries. Their mother, in her early 40s, was killed on impact and extricated from the wreckage just before 10pm."

In another crash, a light motor vehicle overturned 30km from Murraysburg, in the direction of Graaf-Reinet.

Two people were seriously injured.

On Tuesday, 37 people were reported to have died on the Western Cape's roads since Friday.