Zim inquiry finds use of live bullets in post-election violence unjustified

The commission of enquiry into the post-election violence has called for the victims’ families to be compensated, and for free medical care to be given to the injured.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has released the findings of the commission of inquiry into the post-election violence in Harare.

The commission has found that the army’s use of live ammunition was disproportionate and unjustified, and it called for victims’ families to be compensated.

Mnangagwa read out the findings of the commission after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

He says he is satisfied the commission, led by Kgalema Motlanthe, has done its job diligently.

The commission has also for free medical care to be given to the injured.

Six people died when soldiers fired on protesters calling for the release of election results in August.

In a finding that’ll annoy the main opposition party, the commission says that speeches by MDC leaders inflamed the situation.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)