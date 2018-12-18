Woody Allen accused of eight-year affair with teen model
Babi Christina Engelhardt has claimed she embarked on a hidden affair with the director - who has already faced allegations of sexual assault by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow - which began when he was 41 and she was just 16, back in 1976.
Babi Christina Engelhardt has claimed she embarked on a hidden affair with the director - who has already faced allegations of sexual assault by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow - which began when he was 41 and she was just 16, back in 1976.
On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter posted a lengthy exposé on the Manhattan helmer, now 83, which detailed his alleged affair with Engelhardt , which she claims began in October 1976, after briefly meeting at a New York City restaurant.
Engelhardt alleges that she made the first move when she wrote her number on a napkin and told him: "Since you've signed enough autographs, here's mine!"
The model claims she then met Woody at his penthouse on Fifth Avenue several times, where they would allegedly engage in sexual activities for the next eight years.
Whilst the legal age for consent in New York is 17, Engelhardt was only 16 for the first three months of their alleged affair, before she turned 17 in December.
Engelhardt claims she met Woody "on more than 100 subsequent occasions", and says he eventually introduced her to "two other 'beautiful young ladies' for threesomes."
Four years into their alleged affair, Engelhardt claims Woody introduced her to his girlfriend at the time, Mia Farrow, which upset Engelhardt as she believed she was the director's partner.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Engelhardt wrote in an unpublished manuscript: "I felt sick. I didn't want to be there at all, and yet I couldn't find the courage to get up and leave. To leave would mean an end to all of this."
Engelhardt claims she got over her feelings of "jealous" and eventually bonded with Mia, and continued to see Woody until she moved away from New York several years later to pursue a career.
But the model says she has no ill will toward the Midnight in Paris director.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: "This is not 'bring down this man.' I'm talking about my love story. This made me who I am. I have no regrets."
