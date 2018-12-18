Who’s to blame for Joburg’s human settlements development grant cut?

Mayor Herman Mashaba is accusing the MEC Uhuru Moiloa of cutting their grant by R180 million earlier this year without providing a warning or any reason.

JOHANNESBURG – City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has accused the provincial Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa of misleading the public regarding the reasons provided for the provincial government's reduction of the city's human settlements development grant.

He alleges Moiloa claimed the reason for withdrawing the funding was due to a lack of communication with the provincial government, as well as because the city did not pay developers and failed to complete projects.

However, Mashaba has refuted these claims.

He said: “We feel he is acting quite irrational as if he had no knowledge of the circumstances that led to the issues that he’s raised. Those issues have long been resolved.”

He says the MEC is playing politics with the lives of poor people.

‘If MEC Moiloa thinks he is punishing our multiparty, unfortunately, he is not doing that. He is punishing the poor people that his own party ignored all along and we are doing everything possible to address their plight.”

Meanwhile, departmental spokesperson Keith Khoza admits the budget for the city was reduced for legitimate reasons.

"They appoint service providers to do our projects… we give them money and they don’t account for it, we give them money and they don’t implement projects. Those municipalities that are not performing, we withhold the money.”

Khoza is now accusing Mashaba's administration of playing games.

“That’s the problem, we get frustrated dealing with the city because they want to play politics on matters of urgency. When we talk about human settlement, we don’t need to be political about it.”

