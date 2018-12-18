US pulls non-essential staff out of DRC ahead of election
The embassies of Canada, Britain and Switzerland joined the US last week in expressing concern about the loss of ahead of the end-of-era poll.
PRETORIA – Washington’s pulling its non-essential diplomatic staff out of the Democratic Republic of Congo ahead of elections in five days’ time.
The embassies of Canada, Britain and Switzerland joined the US last week in expressing concern about the loss of life ahead of the end-of-an-era poll.
Twenty-one candidates are running to replace President Joseph Kabila whose hand-picked successor Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary is one of the front-runners.
The mineral-rich central African giant has never seen a peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.
More than 40 million voters will cast their ballots on Sunday to choose a successor to 47-year-old Kabila, who has ruled the nation since the assassination of his father in 2001.
Popular in Africa
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams leads SA delegation at Africa-EU Forum on digitalisation
-
2 Scandinavian women found dead in Moroccan mountains – statement
-
Bowing out as president, Congo's Kabila raises prospect of a return act
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
Reports: Zim police continue to block protesting teachers
-
Amnesty says over 3,600 killed in Nigeria's farmer-herder violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.