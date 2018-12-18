Popular Topics
Treasury is looking for a top notch Sars boss

The Presidency initiated the process after the High Court in Pretoria last week dismissed former Commissioner Tom Moyane's bid to get his job back.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
48 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Tax and commerce experts with their eye on becoming the next South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner have exactly a month to submit their applications and CVs to Treasury.

The department advertised the position in weekend newspapers with the deadline set for 18 January.

The Presidency initiated the process after the High Court in Pretoria last week dismissed former Commissioner Tom Moyane's bid to get his job back.

President Cyril Ramaphosa acted on the recommendations of the Nugent Commission's interim report and fired Moyane in back in September.

The adverts published over the weekend further state that the successful candidate will reflect the highest professional standards of propriety and probity with high levels of professionalism, integrity, accountability and will ensure superior quality service to all South Africans.

The person will also need at least 10 years of senior management experience in the financial sector.

Ramaphosa has set up a panel to shortlist and interview potential candidates before making a recommendation to him.

Meanwhile, in its final report, the Nugent Commission recommended that the Sars executive committee appointed by Moyane undergo performance appraisals.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

