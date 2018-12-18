Tourist safety a high priority for City of CT authorities
Cape Town often sees an increase in attacks on tourists and locals over the holiday period, especially in the Table Mountain National Park.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says officials are working closely with police and municipal law enforcement agencies to ensure safety at tourist hotspots over the festive season.
Cape Town often sees an increase in attacks on tourists and locals over the holiday period, especially in the Table Mountain National Park.
Authorities have warned they’ll be out in full force to prevent incidents of crime.
City assets and facilities Mayco member James Vos says that tourist safety is high on his list of priorities as it's difficult to promote Cape Town as a travel destination of choice if he can't ensure visitors' security.
Vos says sufficient policing resources will be deployed to tourism hotspots at all times.
“We’ll also work closely with other agencies and private security industry. We also have television installations in the city. Another exciting initiative is the safety ambassadors which we are deploying throughout certain parts of the city.”
Last week, thieves targeted the Slangkop Tented Camp in Kommetjie along Table Mountain.
Several guests were robbed of their belongings and fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Officials last month announced another popular hikers' camp spot, Orange Kloof Tented Camp would be closed until March next year following a spate of robberies.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
High profile prosecutions at Sars first up for new NPA boss?
-
Family fun day turns into nightmare as shooting claims life in CT
-
[CARTOON] Wobbly Finances
-
Letsoalo: 'I made lots of enemies during brief Prasa tenure'
-
Police urge South Africans to respect traffic laws after 2 officers killed
-
Zuma: 'Malema knows what I said to him about his potential'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.