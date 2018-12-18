Tourist safety a high priority for City of CT authorities

Cape Town often sees an increase in attacks on tourists and locals over the holiday period, especially in the Table Mountain National Park.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says officials are working closely with police and municipal law enforcement agencies to ensure safety at tourist hotspots over the festive season.

Authorities have warned they’ll be out in full force to prevent incidents of crime.

City assets and facilities Mayco member James Vos says that tourist safety is high on his list of priorities as it's difficult to promote Cape Town as a travel destination of choice if he can't ensure visitors' security.

Vos says sufficient policing resources will be deployed to tourism hotspots at all times.

“We’ll also work closely with other agencies and private security industry. We also have television installations in the city. Another exciting initiative is the safety ambassadors which we are deploying throughout certain parts of the city.”

Last week, thieves targeted the Slangkop Tented Camp in Kommetjie along Table Mountain.

Several guests were robbed of their belongings and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Officials last month announced another popular hikers' camp spot, Orange Kloof Tented Camp would be closed until March next year following a spate of robberies.

