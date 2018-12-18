Technology must be used to improve lives, says Ndabeni-Abrahams

Speaking to Africa-Europe high-level panel delegates, Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says technology should be used to deliver better and more efficient services.

VIENNA - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has told an Africa and Europe high-level panel on digitisation, that ways must be found to use technology to improve people’s living standards.

She’s told delegates that South Africa believes there are immense opportunities for Africa that can be achieved through ongoing cooperation with European nations.

But, she says people should be at the heart of discussions as South Africa looks to adapt to the 4th Industrial Revolution and the technological changes that drive it.

She says as Africa and Europe review current and future cooperation, inclusivity is important.

“African countries may also want to discuss at the inter-governmental level, issues of internet governance, cybersecurity, and the new emerging technologies that impact our people; and as such, we hold a stern view that this should not just be a discussion limited to developed countries.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams has also taken a swipe at those who don’t respect African institutions.

“We need to acknowledge each other’s institutions and the importance of being allowed to shape our future. For instance, Africa has the African Convention on Cybersecurity and Personal Data. However, our partners in Multilateral Forums seldom acknowledge this.”

She says African economies need to be prepared to participate in the 4th Industrial Revolution not only as consumers but also as producers.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)