Sun City resumes operations following hailstorm damage
Resort general manager for Sun City Raul de Lima says his team, service providers and contractors worked without rest throughout the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - The Sun City management says its hail clean-up crew worked hard to repair damages incurred from Saturday’s freak storm.
Resort general manager for Sun City Raul de Lima says his team, service providers and contractors worked without rest throughout the weekend to ensure the resort could resume full operation.
De Lima says that out of the 400 rooms, which were out of commission on Saturday night, only 120 rooms suffered extensive damages and could take two weeks to repair.
“We managed to turnaround the resort quite quickly. We had massive downpour rain, followed by hail. In December, we get 120mm of rain throughout the whole month, and we received 85mm of rain in less than half an hour,” says Lima.
My brother is as #Suncity and sent this video now. The the cabanas are flooded😯😯😯 @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/hII7kQymyi— My Eye on the World (@Namritha_) December 15, 2018
[UPDATE] 36 hours after a natural disaster, we are getting closer to fully activating holiday mode once again.— Sun City Resort (@SunCityResortSA) December 17, 2018
Thank you for your patience, understanding and support during this time. pic.twitter.com/QHjVSq5twC
Sun International says it was busy assessing the damage but travellers are welcome as it’s still open for business.
Some visitors were sent home after the storm-battered some 200 rooms at the resort.
Travelling guests have been advised to call ahead before making their way there.
Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
