Strong thundershowers, thunderstorms to hit parts of SA this week

An alert for a severe thunderstorm has been issued for KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Picture: Pexels.com
Picture: Pexels.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says Gauteng residents can expect strong thundershowers this week.

An alert for a severe thunderstorm has been issued for KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Other provinces that will experience thundershowers include Mpumalanga and the North West.

Holidaymakers have been urged to plan their trips accordingly to avoid being affected by weather.

Forecaster Kholofelo Mahlangu said: “From today going into the weekend, we pretty much expect rain, thundershowers almost every day. Tonight, we have some rain over the North West province and southern parts of Gauteng, moving over to the northern parts of Gauteng later on today.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

