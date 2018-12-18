Strong thundershowers, thunderstorms to hit parts of SA this week

An alert for a severe thunderstorm has been issued for KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says Gauteng residents can expect strong thundershowers this week.

Warning:18/12/2018 15h00 TO:18/12/2018 17h00 Severe Thunderstorms- Forecasted over central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 18, 2018

Other provinces that will experience thundershowers include Mpumalanga and the North West.

Holidaymakers have been urged to plan their trips accordingly to avoid being affected by weather.

Warning:18/12/2018 15h00 TO:18/12/2018 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- observed and forecast over parts of Ethekwini, Ilembe, uMzinyathi, Amajuba moving towards King Cetshwayo and zululand region (KZN) with possibility of strong damaging winds, heavy downpours and hail today. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 18, 2018

Forecaster Kholofelo Mahlangu said: “From today going into the weekend, we pretty much expect rain, thundershowers almost every day. Tonight, we have some rain over the North West province and southern parts of Gauteng, moving over to the northern parts of Gauteng later on today.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)