St Francis Bay fire under control

No injuries have been reported and dozens of residents and holiday-goers had been urged to evacuate.

Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A runaway blaze in St Francis Bay has now been contained after at least 20 homes were damaged on Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported and dozens of residents and holiday-goers had been urged to evacuate.

The Kouga Municipality's Hattingh Bornman said: "At this stage, the fire has been contained because of the wind that has died down. If the wind picks up again, it will be difficult [to contain it]. But at this stage, everything is under control and they are busy extinguishing the houses that have caught fire."

In 2012, a fire destroyed more than 70 homes in the seaside town.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

