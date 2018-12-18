South Africans urged to donate blood over festive season

The SANBS says December usually sees a lack of donations due to most people being on holiday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is encouraging people to donate blood over the festive season.

The service says blood stocks are stable at the moment with a three-day supply.

Spokesperson Ivor Hobbs says: “Less than 1% of South Africans currently donate blood so we’re do encourage people who are able to donate during their holidays to try and make the effort. With one donation you can save up to three people’s lives.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)