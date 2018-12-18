South Africans urged to donate blood over festive season

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

South Africans urged to donate blood over festive season

The SANBS says December usually sees a lack of donations due to most people being on holiday.

Blood pressure measurement. Picture: EWN.
Blood pressure measurement. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is encouraging people to donate blood over the festive season.

The SANBS says December usually sees a lack of donations due to most people being on holiday.

The service says blood stocks are stable at the moment with a three-day supply.

Spokesperson Ivor Hobbs says: “Less than 1% of South Africans currently donate blood so we’re do encourage people who are able to donate during their holidays to try and make the effort. With one donation you can save up to three people’s lives.”

It is vital that hospitals have enough safe blood for patients who need it, especially with the spike in road accidents.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA