South African Airways, Emirates agree to expand codeshare pact

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been at pains to stabilise struggling state-run firms like SAA, which has not generated a profit since 2011.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) said on Tuesday that it had signed a partnership deal with Emirates airline which would see the two firms expand an existing codeshare agreement and work on other areas of cooperation.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been at pains to stabilise struggling state-run firms like SAA, which has not generated a profit since 2011.