SIU probe finds irregularities in R185 million tender at SABC
It's reported the SIU’s probe revealed that the public broadcaster 'flouted its own procurement policies' in awarding the contract to second-ranked bidder Mafoko Security.
CAPE TOWN - A Special Investigating Unit (SUI) preliminary investigation has found evidence of irregularities in the awarding of a R185 million security tender at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
Business Day reports that the SIU’s probe revealed the public broadcaster “flouted its own procurement policies" in awarding the contract to second-ranked bidder Mafoko Security.
The report follows speculation surrounding the resignations of four board members earlier this month.
Last month, the SIU briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts about its investigations into irregular contracts and appointments at the SABC.
The SIU said there was evidence that there were irregularities in awarding of tenders to eight companies.
Other SIU investigations included the irregular payment of bonuses to senior managers as well as a legends concert and payments of R2.4 million paid to 53 performing artists.
(Edited by MIhlali Ntsabo)
