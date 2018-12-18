Sassa cautions beneficiaries against scammers

Sassa is warning beneficiaries against giving their cards or pins to anyone claiming to be from the Social Security Agency or the Post Office.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged beneficiaries to be on the lookout for scammers trying to cheat them out of their money.



Social grant recipients have been advised to report any suspicious activities.

“Sassa would like to urge all beneficiaries, especially this festive period, to be on the lookout for all the various scams which are out there, particularly on social media. We’re saying to you do not give your card or your pin to anybody, especially those claiming to be from the agency,” says Sassa’s Gauteng spokesperson Nandi Mosia.

At the same time, the agency has appealed to social grant recipients with old cards to use the next two weeks to swap them for new ones.

Sassa says the old cards will be deactivated in January 2019 and recipients will not be able to access their money.

The new yellow cards are being provided by the Post Office.

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)