Sassa cautions beneficiaries against scammers

Sassa is warning beneficiaries against giving their cards or pins to anyone claiming to be from the Social Security Agency or the Post Office.

FILE: Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged beneficiaries to be on the lookout for scammers trying to cheat them out of their money.

Sassa is warning beneficiaries against giving their cards or pins to anyone claiming to be from the Social Security Agency or the Post Office.

Social grant recipients have been advised to report any suspicious activities.

“Sassa would like to urge all beneficiaries, especially this festive period, to be on the lookout for all the various scams which are out there, particularly on social media. We’re saying to you do not give your card or your pin to anybody, especially those claiming to be from the agency,” says Sassa’s Gauteng spokesperson Nandi Mosia.

At the same time, the agency has appealed to social grant recipients with old cards to use the next two weeks to swap them for new ones.

Sassa says the old cards will be deactivated in January 2019 and recipients will not be able to access their money.

The new yellow cards are being provided by the Post Office.

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

