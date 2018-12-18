Santaco implements road safety campaign

Global warming threats leave uncertain future for polar bears
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it has implemented a road safety campaign to eliminate road accidents.
The annual Hlokomela Campaign will ensure long-distance taxis are roadworthy.
Santaco's Achmat Dyson says they are also spreading awareness at taxi ranks.
“When vehicles load at the ranks, we check that the vehicle is in order. Our long distance marshals check that the tyres are in order, the brakes and everything else.”
