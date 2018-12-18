Popular Topics
Go

Saftu sends condolences to family of Zamile Booi

Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi has described Booi, a member of the federation’s coordinating committee in the Free State, as a passionate supporter of the workers’ struggle.

Zamile Booi, a member of the federation’s coordinating committee in the Free State, died in a car accident on 17 December 2018. Picture: @SAFTU_media/Twitter.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Union (Saftu) has passed its condolences to the family of Zamile Booi, a member of the federation’s coordinating committee in the Free State.

Saftu says Booi died in a car accident on Monday in the North West.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has described Booi as a passionate supporter of the workers’ struggle.

He says his life will stand as an example to inspire others to follow the revolutionary path that he paved.

Booi left the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union to join the National Transport Movements (NTM).

He later left NTM after he was allegedly purged by one of the union’s leader to join the Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union.

Vavi says Booi was a principled man: “Saftu deeps its banners in honour of a dedicated worker, a leader who always placed his political principles before any personal interest and proved his commitment to fighting for his fellow workers within the union.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

