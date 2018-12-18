Saftu sends condolences to family of Zamile Booi
Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi has described Booi, a member of the federation’s coordinating committee in the Free State, as a passionate supporter of the workers’ struggle.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Union (Saftu) has passed its condolences to the family of Zamile Booi, a member of the federation’s coordinating committee in the Free State.
Saftu says Booi died in a car accident on Monday in the North West.
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has described Booi as a passionate supporter of the workers’ struggle.
He says his life will stand as an example to inspire others to follow the revolutionary path that he paved.
Booi left the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union to join the National Transport Movements (NTM).
He later left NTM after he was allegedly purged by one of the union’s leader to join the Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union.
Vavi says Booi was a principled man: “Saftu deeps its banners in honour of a dedicated worker, a leader who always placed his political principles before any personal interest and proved his commitment to fighting for his fellow workers within the union.”
We as SAFTU are deeply saddened by the passing of Zamile Booi, in a road accident.— SAFTU (@SAFTU_media) December 18, 2018
The federation dips its banners in honour of a dedicated workers’ representative who always placed his political principles before any personal interests. pic.twitter.com/OVhuPenBl2
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Chicken Licken ad pulled for making 'mockery of struggle against colonisation'
-
Treasury is looking for a top notch Sars boss
-
High profile prosecutions at Sars first up for new NPA boss?
-
[LISTEN] Pasa: We’re dealing with R99 debit order scam
-
Sun City resumes operations following hailstorm damage
-
Family fun day turns into nightmare as shooting claims life in CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.