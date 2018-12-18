SA's Tamaryn Green ready to step up after missing out on Miss Universe title

Green narrowly missed out on becoming the next Miss Universe after the Philippines contestant Catriona Gray took the prize.

NEW YORK - Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green has new responsibilities to take on as the first runner-up of this year's Miss Universe pageant.

Green narrowly missed out on becoming the next Miss Universe after the Philippines contestant Catriona Gray took the prize.

South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters may have handed over the Miss Universe crown to Gray, but if anything should happen in the year of Gray’s reign that makes her unable to fulfil her duties in the role, Green would take over.

Green was crowned the first runner-up in a historic year, where Miss Universe saw the first ever transgender woman take part in the competition. Green, aged 24, says she can't put into words the overwhelming gratitude she feels for all the love and support she received while on the Miss Universe stage.

Miss Universe 2018 is... PHILIPPINES! pic.twitter.com/r2BkN8JpXh — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 17, 2018