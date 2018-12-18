Robben Island to cooperate fully with probe into alleged corruption

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced the probe following claims by the ex-political prisoners’ association.

CAPE TOWN – The Robben Island Museum says it will cooperate fully with an investigation following allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

The museum will meet with the association again to try and resolve the matter.

Robben Island Museum Morongoa Ramaboa says: "As Robben Island Museum, we’re committed to good governance and therefore, we welcome the minister’s decision to conduct an independent probe into the matter.

"And we’ll cooperate fully throughout the process until the investigation is concluded."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)