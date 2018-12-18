Robben Island to cooperate fully with probe into alleged corruption
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced the probe following claims by the ex-political prisoners’ association.
CAPE TOWN – The Robben Island Museum says it will cooperate fully with an investigation following allegations of mismanagement and corruption.
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced the probe following claims by the ex-political prisoners’ association.
The museum will meet with the association again to try and resolve the matter.
Robben Island Museum Morongoa Ramaboa says: "As Robben Island Museum, we’re committed to good governance and therefore, we welcome the minister’s decision to conduct an independent probe into the matter.
"And we’ll cooperate fully throughout the process until the investigation is concluded."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
High profile prosecutions at Sars first up for new NPA boss?
-
Family fun day turns into nightmare as shooting claims life in CT
-
Holidaymakers urged to be cautious after drowning, stabbing at Wilderness Beach
-
Letsoalo: 'My mistake was doing the right thing'
-
[CARTOON] Wobbly Finances
-
Calls for NPA to intervene as initiate deaths spike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.