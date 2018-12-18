Reports: Zim police continue to block protesting teachers

The teachers, who want to be paid in US dollars, were freed by a court on Monday following a weekend arrest, but their union says police are out to stop them again.

HARARE - Reports from Zimbabwe say that police are still trying to block a group of teachers from reaching the capital Harare.

The teachers, who want to be paid in US dollars, were freed by a court on Monday following a weekend arrest but their union says police are out to stop them again.

This is a 300km march by a group of teachers from the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union. They're attempting to march from Mutare in the east of the country to the capital Harare to call for their salaries to be paid in real US dollars and not Zimbabwe's depreciating bond money.

A court in Marondera dismissed criminal nuisance charges against the teachers on Monday.

But in a statement later in the day, the union said riot police in pick-up trucks had been deployed to stop the marchers again.

There's been no independent confirmation of the claim, but the protest does show widening dissatisfaction among civil servants, which is likely to worsen in the new year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)