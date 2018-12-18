JMPD chief to propose public drinking by-laws be reviewed

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe says the number of motorists arrested for driving drunk increased by over 100 between October and November this year.

Tembe is delivering the monthly crime stats in Braamfontein on Tuesday morning.

He says the JMPD has been struggling with public drinking.

“It’s one of the basic things that we need to deal with because these are the by-laws. I’m going to propose to the city to ensure drinking in public by-laws are revised.”

Meanwhile, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has promised to beef up security in the city to ensure all offenses are dealt with accordingly.

“Soon, we’ll have full operational municipal courts, presided over by magistrates and prosecutors, operating around the clock to ensure that no offence is minor to escape justice.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)