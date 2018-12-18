Mthethwa: 'Process underway to declare Bo-Kaap national heritage site'
Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa was in Bo-Kaap on Monday to visit cultural and historical sites and engage with the community.
CAPE TOWN - Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa says a process is underway to declare Bo-Kaap a national heritage site.
He was in Bo-Kaap on Monday to visit cultural and historical sites and engaged with the community.
WATCH: Bo-Kaap residents protest to stop construction vehicles
The process will start early next year.
Last month, residents took to the streets in protest, calling for their heritage to be protected.
The minister has assured residents that the process will receive the attention that it deserves and not be delayed any longer.
“Over the next few weeks we’ll be looking at declaring the first batch of that area. We will look at the space around the mosque; that will be the first one. WEe are responding through the declaration of areas of important heritage sites.”
Mthethwa says after Bo-Kaap is declared a national heritage site he will approach Unesco.
“I promised the community I’d look into going further than that and engaging Unesco to have it as one of the world’s heritage sites.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Wobbly Finances
-
Letsoalo: 'I made lots of enemies during brief Prasa tenure'
-
My axing was about corruption I uncovered at Prasa - Letsoalo
-
Zuma: 'Malema knows what I said to him about his potential'
-
Nugent commission recommends new Sars boss recruit former employees
-
ANC Limpopo confirms resignation of finance manager in VBS Bank scandal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.