Mthethwa: 'Process underway to declare Bo-Kaap national heritage site'

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa was in Bo-Kaap on Monday to visit cultural and historical sites and engage with the community.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa says a process is underway to declare Bo-Kaap a national heritage site.

He was in Bo-Kaap on Monday to visit cultural and historical sites and engaged with the community.

WATCH: Bo-Kaap residents protest to stop construction vehicles

The process will start early next year.

Last month, residents took to the streets in protest, calling for their heritage to be protected.

The minister has assured residents that the process will receive the attention that it deserves and not be delayed any longer.

“Over the next few weeks we’ll be looking at declaring the first batch of that area. We will look at the space around the mosque; that will be the first one. WEe are responding through the declaration of areas of important heritage sites.”

Mthethwa says after Bo-Kaap is declared a national heritage site he will approach Unesco.

“I promised the community I’d look into going further than that and engaging Unesco to have it as one of the world’s heritage sites.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

