Police urge South Africans to respect traffic laws after 2 officers killed
Two officers were killed on the roads this long weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are once again urging motorists to drive cautiously over the festive season.
Two officers were killed on the roads this long weekend.
In the first incident, a constable was knocked down during a roadblock on the R511 and R512 when a speeding vehicle failed to stop.
The driver, who was drunk, was arrested and charged with drunk driving and culpable homicide.
In the second incident, a warrant officer was killed in a collision between a car and a truck.
The police's Mathapelo Peters says: “It is ironic that during this stage of the festive season, which started on 14 December, where police are embarking on operations focusing on road laws, that this happened. These deaths are very sad, and the police urges the public to observe and respect traffic laws.”
