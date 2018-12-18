Police probe continues into Ocean View shootings

Two people were shot on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Investigations are still underway following two shootings in Ocean View over the weekend.

Police then acted on a community tip-off that one of the suspects had hidden a firearm outside Sylvia Court.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk says: “The information further stated that police had to act swiftly otherwise the firearm would be moved. Members acted on the information and went to search the area. They found the firearm at the dirt bin and it contained one round of ammunition.”

