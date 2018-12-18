Popular Topics
Police probe continues into Ocean View shootings

Two people were shot on Sunday morning.

Police confiscated one firearm following shootings in Ocean View. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Police confiscated one firearm following shootings in Ocean View. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Investigations are still underway following two shootings in Ocean View over the weekend.

Two people were shot on Sunday morning.

Police then acted on a community tip-off that one of the suspects had hidden a firearm outside Sylvia Court.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk says: “The information further stated that police had to act swiftly otherwise the firearm would be moved. Members acted on the information and went to search the area. They found the firearm at the dirt bin and it contained one round of ammunition.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

