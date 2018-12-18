Philippi farmers urge MEC Winde to urgently allocate them more police
The Philippi Horticultural Area campaign again raised concerns after a farm worker and a suspect were shot dead two days ago during a robbery on a farm
CAPE TOWN - Philippi farmers are calling on the Western Cape government to make good on its promise to allocate more police to the area.
The Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) campaign again raised concerns after a farm worker and a suspect were shot dead two days ago during a robbery on a farm.
The PHA campaign is demanding action, saying the provincial Community Safety Department made promises last week while meeting with farmers.
The group is calling on Community Safety MEC Alan Winde to fast-track commitments he made regarding a dedicated safety and security station in the area.
Spokesperson Nazeer Sonday says farmers must be protected, not only because they feed and employ thousands of Capetonians but because they deserve to work in a safe environment.
“We have to hold him accountable to his promises that he made to us last week Monday, that he would put up a law enforcement station in this area, and he must do it quickly because our farmers are getting gatvol.”
The Community Safety Department says it has sent a letter to provincial Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula.
In the document, Winde requests additional crime prevention support.
The deadline for feedback is 21 December.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
