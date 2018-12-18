PHA group calls for safety resources to be bolstered after shooting

CAPE TOWN – The Philippi Horticulture Area Campaign is calling on authorities to boost safety resources in the area.

On Sunday, a farmworker and a suspect were shot dead in a farm robbery in Philippi.

Two suspects have since been arrested.

The PHA campaign has highlighted its concerns following the shooting incident over the weekend.

Spokesperson Nazeer Sonday says they are calling for a dedicated law enforcement office and monitoring station in the Philippi farming area.

“There’s a huge problem we’re facing, our area has been neglected by the authorities.”

Last week, an elderly couple was attacked and killed in Bonnievale. They were asleep when armed men gained access to their home.

In the same week, a couple and their daughter were ambushed on a farm outside Paarl.

MEC for Community Safety Alan Winde says it’s concerning that criminals are once again targeting the farming communities.

“I’m deeply, deeply disturbed by this and I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We commend Saps for swift arrests in two of these cases. We wish them well in bringing the perpetrators to book.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)