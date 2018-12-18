Suspect nabbed after N1 City Mall robbery

An undisclosed amount of cash and several mobile phones were taken during the robbery; no one was injured and no shots were fired.

CAPE TOWN - Three armed men have robbed N1 City Mall’s Jet store on Tuesday morning.

An undisclosed amount of cash and several mobile phones were taken during the robbery; no one was injured and no shots were fired.

The suspects loaded the money and cell phones in two suitcases; two of them fled the store.

Police caught one of the suspects inside the store.

“After an alarm was raised, police members responded promptly and caught one suspect inside the store. A firearm was confiscated. Members of the police pursued the other two suspects, who dropped their suitcases at one of the entrances at the shopping centre and fled,” says Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

N1 City Mall security responded to the incident while police were immediately contacted.

The remainder of the centre is, however, trading as normal.

The arrested suspect will appear in Goodwood Magistrates Court on charges of business robbery and possession of firearm and ammunition.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)