One dead, thousands flee as powerful Cyclone Phethai hits India
Officials said 10,600 people were moved to relief camps after being evacuated from the worst affected districts.
NEW DELHI - A powerful cyclone left one person dead and forced thousands to flee their homes on India’s east coast, officials said on Tuesday.
Cyclone Phethai packed winds up to 90km/h, felling thousands of trees and electricity pylons, and bringing heavy rains to the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh state after making landfall on Monday.
The cyclone has since lost some strength and was moving westwards into the mainland, bringing heavy rains along its course.
One person was killed due to heavy rains in Vijayawada city, an official at the state disaster management authority told AFP.
Cyclone Gaja hit India’s east coast last month, killing more than 30 people. Two people were killed by Cyclone Titli in October.
Storms regularly hit southern India between April and December. In 2017, Cyclone Ockhi left nearly 250 people dead in Tamil Nadu and Kerala states.
