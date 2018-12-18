Nugent commission recommends new Sars boss recruit former employees
PRETORIA – The Nugent commission of inquiry has recommended that the new South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner must recruit former employees who were forced out of the organisation and consider reparations for their losses.
It has further recommended that a full performance review be conducted of the executive committee appointed by former commissioner Tom Moyane.
President Cyril Ramaphosa released the report on Friday as processes are now underway to appoint a new permanent head of the revenue service.
The commission found that within a year of Moyane’s arrival, the Sars executive committee had been purged of all the management experience and skills that had previously existed.
It found the institutional memory at a senior level was almost entirely eradicated.
Evidence revealed that Moyane was bent on getting rid of senior employees and he set about finding whatever grounds to use to get rid of them.
The restructuring meant about 200 employees were displaced from their jobs and had to re-apply; some just left the organisation.
Since Moyane’s removal, many have volunteered to return to help rehabilitate Sars, which the commission recommends should be considered.
