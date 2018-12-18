Ndabeni-Abrahams leads SA delegation at Africa-EU Forum on digitalisation
Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will participate in key discussions around digitalisation, technological transfer and trade.
CAPE TOWN - Heads of state from Europe and Africa will gather with creative business leaders in Austria on Tuesday to discuss ways to promote innovation and digitalisation as a means to drive future development.
The South African delegation at the high-level Africa-Europe Forum is being led by Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
She will participate in key discussions around digitalisation, technological transfer and trade.
The high-level panel follows a joint declaration signed in Abidjan, which highlighted the importance of unlocking the potential of the digital economy for Africa and Europe.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame, the current AU commission chairperson, and Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian chancellor and current EU president, say they want to provide a space to reflect on how to deepen cooperation between the two continents in the digital age.
They add the technological partnerships are important for economic growth, creating employment opportunities and building resilient societies.
The forum intends to provide a platform for entrepreneurs and innovators to exchange their concepts and solutions for the digital era.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
