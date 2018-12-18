Motshekga approves reappointment of task team to overhaul history curriculum
The department says this is to make the curriculum more Afrocentric and relevant to South African pupils.
CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has approved the reappointment of a history ministerial task team to overhaul the history curriculum.
Last December, the ministerial task team recommended a complete overhaul of the curriculum from grades 4 to 12.
Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga explains: “As a result of the recommendations made by the task team, she has now taken further steps and said they should go ahead to make the changes and make the curriculum. That will work will happen from now.”
Mhlanga says the process will take at least a year.
“They will now bring proposed drafts forward for the different grades to explain what should be taught at each grade. It will be discussed, further strengthened and adjusted. Once all has been approved, new textbooks will be printed.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
