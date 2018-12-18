Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho: club
The club thanked him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future.
MANCHESTER – Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho after the club made their worst start to a season in almost 30 years, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
The 55-year-old Portuguese's last match in charge was the 3-1 defeat by league leaders Liverpool on Sunday which left them 19 points behind their opponents.
It is United's worst start in the league since 1990 and even his ambition of reaching the top four and a Champions League qualification spot is in danger with the club 11 points adrift of those places.
Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2018
We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. #MUFC
Despite the club having reached the Champions League knockout stages -- they face an intimidating last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain -- a mix of the results, dressing-room discord and criticism of the board's transfer policy proved potent factors in the decision to dismiss him.
"Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect," a club statement said.
"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.
"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."
