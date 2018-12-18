Man, 5 children killed in Eastern Cape car crash

2 Scandinavian women found dead in Moroccan mountains – statement
Africa
JOHANNESBURG – A man and his five children have been killed in a crash on the R61 in the Eastern Cape near Mount Nicholas in Libode.
It’s understood they were travelling to Mthatha.
While details remain sketchy, another car and a minibus taxi were also involved in the collision.
The man was apparently trying to overtake the second car when he hit the minibus which was in the oncoming lane.
All 13 passengers aboard the taxi were then taken to the hospital.
