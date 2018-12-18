Madagascar sees political battle royal on Wednesday
Marc Ravalomanana, the former president who spent most of his five years of exile in South Africa, vows to have his revenge against Andry Rajoelina.
PRETORIA - Madagascar sees a political battle royal on Wednesday as a milkman-turned-yoghurt king battles for the Presidency against the former disc jockey who unseated him in a coup nine years ago.
Marc Ravalomanana, the 69-year-old former president who spent most of his five years of exile in South Africa, vows to have his revenge against 44-year-old Andry Rajoelina.
Ravalomanana, who beat all political odds to win Madagascar’s Presidency in 2002 and retain in four years later, still battles with a reputation for autocracy.
Rajoelina, the coup leader, must assuage fears that his big money backing is not from those seeking to rape the island state’s natural resources.
Whoever wins will have his work cut out restoring stability to a country brought to its knees by political turmoil.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
Zim inquiry finds use of live bullets in post-election violence unjustified
-
Candidates to succeed Joseph Kabila after DRC’s presidential election
-
Bowing out as president, Congo's Kabila raises prospect of a return act
-
Do men and women really have different leadership styles?
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
IMF approves $3bn Precautionary and Liquidity Line for Morocco
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.