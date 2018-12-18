-
Lloyd Simbarashe found guilty of Nikita Lewis's murder
Lloyd Simbarashe has pleaded not guilty and has claimed throughout the trial that he can’t remember what happened on the day he killed the 24-year-old.
CAPE TOWN - A former taxi driver has been convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 30 times at a Mannenberg shop, two months after he threw acid in her face.
Lloyd Simbarashe has been found guilty in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday for the attacks on Nikita Lewis in 2015.
The 42-year-old man has pleaded not guilty and has claimed throughout the trial that he can’t remember what happened on the day he killed the 24-year-old.
During the trial, witnesses testified how Simbarashe waited for Lewis outside a Mannenberg shop.
Lewis and two women she had met while staying at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for abused women and children went to the shop every Friday to buy snacks.
When the three women arrived, Simbarashe was sitting outside.
The witnesses have testified how the two women tried to fight off the armed attacker inside the store but had failed.
He chased Lewis and then stabbed her 34 times.
Simbarashe, however, tells a different version and claims the victim was in the shop when a group of unknown women attacked him.
He claims to have fainted in the store while he was being attacked by the women and only heard that he had killed someone after he woke up at the Mannenberg police station.
His version has been dismissed by the court.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
