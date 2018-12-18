[LISTEN] Pasa: We’re dealing with R99 debit order scam

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala speaks to Payments Association of South Africa (Pasa) CEO Walter Volker on how they have tackled the debit order scam.

JOHANNESBURG - The Consumer Watch section of The Star reported on the issue of the massive debit order scam.

According to the report, 400,000 people have fallen victim to the R99 scam, which was swiftly dealt with says the Payments Association of South Africa (Pasa).

Consumer Watch reported earlier in December that Capitec released a statement about an R99 scam it had detected.

Volker says he doesn’t think the R99 scam is getting worse: “The media and consumers are becoming aware of the scam. In terms of the actual number, I don’t think it’s getting worse. But we’re implementing measures to try and deal with it.

“One of the reasons criminals opted for R99 instead of a larger amount is because the amount is below the threshold of getting SMS alerts from banks,” adds Volker.

