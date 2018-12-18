[LISTEN] Meet SA's youngest published author
Radio 702 | Stacey Fru wrote her first book at the age of seven, called ‘Smelly Cats’ which won three awards.
JOHANNESBURG - Meet South Africa’s youngest author... and she already has three books published under her belt.
Stacey Fru wrote her first book at the age of seven, called Smelly Cats, which won three awards.
The now 11-year-old girl says the inspiration behind writing her first book came when her mother graduated with her Master’s thesis.
“I didn’t know you had to write a thesis to graduate, so I thought she wrote her own book. So, I got so angry and frustrated and wanted payback, technically. So, I decided that on that day, if my mother could write a book without telling me, I was going to write my book without telling her.”
Fru says being encouraged to read by her parents also played a role in her being a published author at a young age.
