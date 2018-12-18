Letsoalo: 'My mistake was doing the right thing'
Former acting Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Collins Letsoalo says that it will be difficult for any CEO to last for more than six months due to rampant corruption.
He says the extent of the rot at the parastatal will make it difficult for anyone to perform their duties lawfully and still maintain a good working relationship with some executives.
He was addressing the media in Pretoria on Monday following an apology by The Sunday Times which was based on a forged Auditor-General's report.
Letsoalo says he was axed after the publication of that article, six weeks after his appointment as acting Prasa CEO, Letsoalo was removed.
He says this was planned by those who were corrupt and wanted him out.
Letsoalo has described some board members as pathological liars who were more concerned about the payment of suppliers than they were about the state of the institution.
He says one of the executives received death threats after refusing to sign a contract and make payments.
“And I can assure you, people are going to come in that organisation and leave that organisation but they will just leave tainted.”
He says his mistake was doing what was right, including requesting that board members pay back the money they irregularly received as board fees.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
