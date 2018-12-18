Letsoalo: 'I made lots of enemies during brief Prasa tenure'

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) acting CEO Collins Letsoalo says he has planted evidence in strategic areas in case the people he alleges are behind his ousting might come to silence him.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) acting CEO Collins Letsoalo says he has planted evidence in strategic areas in case the people he alleges are behind his ousting might come to silence him.

He was addressing the media in Pretoria on Monday following an apology by The Sunday Times.

The paper published an apology on Sunday, retracting an article which was based on an alleged forged Auditor-General's report.

The article, published in June this year, states that Letsoalo was ordered by the Auditor-General to pay back the R5.9 million a year salary that he awarded himself.

Letsoalo says he attracted a lot of enemies during his brief stay at the parastatal.

He says he had ordered all employees to disclose their business interests and relatives employed at the passenger rail agency.

Letsoalo says the outcomes were shocking.

“I’ve hard evidence placed in different places and areas with different people, just in case those that want to silence me succeed in doing it.”

The former Prasa head says he believes that the people who leaked a forged Auditor-General report are the ones who wanted him out at all costs.

He says he has planted evidence in different places, in case something happened to him.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)