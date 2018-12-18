Letsoalo: 'Journo who broke Press Code must pay for it'

Former Prasa CEO Collins Letsoalo says the journalist who reported that he was ordered by the Auditor-General to pay back some of the money he earned at the agency broke the Press Code and should pay for it.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Collins Letsoalo says the journalist who reported that he was ordered by the Auditor-General to pay back some of the money he earned at the agency broke the Press Code and should pay for it.

The Sunday Times has since retracted the article after the auditor general's office denied it released any such report.

Letsoalo says he was axed after the publication of that article.

Speaking on the matter again on Tuesday morning, he says that The Sunday Times needs to reveal the source quoted in the story.

“The apology is accepted but it’s not. I’ve accepted the apology, I’m happy because of that. I’m asking what happens to this journalist who has an offence against the Press Code?

“What has happened to him, they have not told us and they have not taken the nation to their confidence, I must do that as well.”

