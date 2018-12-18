Lady Zamar tops list of most streamed SA songs on Deezer in 2018

Hip-hop artist Drake tops the global list as the #1 streamed artist in three categories including most streamed artist, song and album.

JOHANNESBURG - Lady Zamar has had a really good 2018. In addition to winning multiple awards, her song Collide has topped the list of most streamed songs by South African artists on streaming service Deezer.

Hip-hop artist Drake tops the global list as the #1 streamed artist in three categories including most streamed artist, song and album.

Here's a round-up of all the notable top five category lists:

Top Five Most Streamed South African Songs 2018:

Collide - Lady Zamar

Club Controller - Prince Kaybee

Spirit - Kwesta

AmaBlesser - Mlindo the Vocalist

Bamthathile - Sun-El Musician



The Top Five Most Streamed Songs Overall 2018:

God's Plan - Drake

Havana (feat. Young Thug) - Camila Cabello

Shape of You - Ed Sheeran

These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) - Rudimental

Collide - Lady Zamar



Top Five Most Streamed South African Artists 2018:

Joyous Celebration

Nasty C

AKA

Shekhinah

Snotkop



Top Five Most Streamed South African Albums 2018: