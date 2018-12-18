Lady Zamar tops list of most streamed SA songs on Deezer in 2018
Hip-hop artist Drake tops the global list as the #1 streamed artist in three categories including most streamed artist, song and album.
JOHANNESBURG - Lady Zamar has had a really good 2018. In addition to winning multiple awards, her song Collide has topped the list of most streamed songs by South African artists on streaming service Deezer.
Here's a round-up of all the notable top five category lists:
Top Five Most Streamed South African Songs 2018:
- Collide - Lady Zamar
- Club Controller - Prince Kaybee
- Spirit - Kwesta
- AmaBlesser - Mlindo the Vocalist
- Bamthathile - Sun-El Musician
The Top Five Most Streamed Songs Overall 2018:
- God's Plan - Drake
- Havana (feat. Young Thug) - Camila Cabello
- Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
- These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) - Rudimental
- Collide - Lady Zamar
Top Five Most Streamed South African Artists 2018:
- Joyous Celebration
- Nasty C
- AKA
- Shekhinah
- Snotkop
Top Five Most Streamed South African Albums 2018:
- Joyous Celebration 22 – All For You - Joyous Celebration
- King Zamar - Lady Zamar
- Emakhaya - Mlindo the Vocalist
- Strings & Blings - Nasty C
- Rose Gold - Shekhinah
