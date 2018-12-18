Kremlin rejects new US reports alleging Russian election meddling
The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any meddling in US politics, casting the allegations as part of a politically-motivated anti-Russian campaign.
MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected two new United States (US) reports alleging Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, saying they lacked detail and failed to explain how the Russian government was allegedly involved.
Reports by private experts released on Monday by US senators from both parties alleged that Moscow’s election meddling on social media had been more widespread than previously thought and included attempts to divide Americans by race and extreme ideology.
