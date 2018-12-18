-
-
Judgment underway in Nikita Lewis murder trial
So far, Lloyd Simbarashe has been convicted of attacking slain Nikita Lewis with acid or a similar chemical substance in Kensington in August 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Judgment is being delivered in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday in the trial of a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death, two months after an acid attack.
So far, Lloyd Simbarashe has been convicted of attacking slain Nikita Lewis with acid or a similar chemical substance in Kensington in August 2015.
The court still has to determine whether the 42-year-old man is guilty of five other counts which include murdering Lewis in October 2015.
The court has accepted the State’s evidence that Simbarashe attacked Lewis with a chemical substance following an argument in front of her mother’s Kensington home.
Simbarashe claims to not have known what was inside the bottle but couldn’t deny that it was acid or a similar chemical substance.
Lewis filed a police report in which she told officers the liquid went onto her face and into her eyes.
Simbarashe claims he only tapped the bottle on her hand which caused it to open.
But the court disputes his claims, questioning how the liquid managed to go into her eyes if he only tapped the bottle on her hand.
The State has presented evidence that Lewis was in a great deal of pain and was rushed to hospital by ambulance as a result of the incident.
Simbarashe’s version has been dismissed by the court.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
