John Legend won't rule out Oscars hosting gig
Kevin Hart was supposed to host the Academy Awards in 2019 but stepped down following the emergence of past homophobic tweets.
LONDON - John Legend says he hasn't ruled out hosting the Oscars after Kevin Hart stepped down but admits he does see it as a thankless job.
The awards ceremony will take place in the United States in February 2019.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I feel like it's a thankless job. Nobody really wins from hosting the Oscars. It doesn't really end up great for anybody. I'm not saying we're ruling it out."
Hart was supposed to host the Academy Awards in 2019 but stepped down following the emergence of past homophobic tweets, and he has said sorry to the LGBTQ community for his previous insensitive words.
He tweeted: "I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. I'm sorry that I hurt people... I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. (sic)"
Hart addressed his previous offensive tweets - some of which used the word "gay" as an insult, and all of which have now been deleted - by sharing a video, and insisted he only tries to "spread positivity" nowadays.
Speaking on the Instagram video, he said: "I swear man our world is becoming beyond crazy. I'm not going to let the craziness frustrate me or anger me especially when I worked hard to get to the mental space that I am at now. My team calls me, 'Oh my God, Kevin, the world is upset about tweets you did years ago.' Oh my God. Guys, I'm almost 40 years old. If you don't believe that people grow, change, evolve as they get older, I don't know what to tell you. If you want to hold people in a position where they always have to justify or explain their past - then do you. I'm the wrong guy, man. I'm in a great place, a great mature place where all I do is spread positivity. If you're not doing that, you're not on my page."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
SA's Tamaryn Green ready to step up after missing out on Miss Universe title
-
Woody Allen accused of eight-year affair with teen model
-
[WATCH] African explorer goes on epic adventure in hilarious Chicken Licken ad
-
Philippines’ Catriona Gray becomes next Miss Universe
-
Powerball results: Friday 14 December 2018
-
Blac Chyna gets 2020 court date against Kardashians
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.