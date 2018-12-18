JMPD to release preliminary reports on holiday road deaths so far

Metro police say 20 motorists were arrested this weekend for speeding with the highest culprit recording 206 kilometers per hour on the N14 near Diepsloot.

JOHANNESBURG – With more South Africans still expected to make their way to various holiday destinations, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) will this morning release a preliminary report on the death toll on the city's roads this long weekend.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says they will also give a figure for drunken drivers arrested in the city over the long weekend.

“Majority of fatal accidents occurred between 7 pm and 4:30 am this past weekend. A press conference will be held at metro centre in Braamfontein at 10 am where the chief of JMPD to release the successes for the month of December.”