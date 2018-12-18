JMPD to release preliminary reports on holiday road deaths so far

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

JMPD to release preliminary reports on holiday road deaths so far

Metro police say 20 motorists were arrested this weekend for speeding with the highest culprit recording 206 kilometers per hour on the N14 near Diepsloot.

JMPD officers at a roadblock. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
JMPD officers at a roadblock. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – With more South Africans still expected to make their way to various holiday destinations, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) will this morning release a preliminary report on the death toll on the city's roads this long weekend.

Metro police say 20 motorists were arrested this weekend for speeding with the highest culprit recording 206 kilometers per hour on the N14 near Diepsloot.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says they will also give a figure for drunken drivers arrested in the city over the long weekend.

“Majority of fatal accidents occurred between 7 pm and 4:30 am this past weekend. A press conference will be held at metro centre in Braamfontein at 10 am where the chief of JMPD to release the successes for the month of December.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA